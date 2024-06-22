LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $63,751,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $81.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $973.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

