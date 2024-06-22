LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NULG opened at $81.40 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.