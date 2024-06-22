LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

