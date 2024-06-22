LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

