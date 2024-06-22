LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 1.8% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 621,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 859,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

LexinFintech Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 24.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 600,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 119,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 22.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 100.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

