LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 1.8% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 621,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 859,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
LexinFintech Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LexinFintech
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.