Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 188,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,311,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 94,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 51,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

