Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average of $204.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

