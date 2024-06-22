Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $825,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.