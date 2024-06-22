Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,716 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.18. 207,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,324. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

