Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.30 and its 200-day moving average is $451.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

