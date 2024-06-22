Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 36.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 49.8% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

