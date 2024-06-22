Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,140 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 367,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 595,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. 532,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,285. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

