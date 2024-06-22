Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

