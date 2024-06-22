Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.
A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce
Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
