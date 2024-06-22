Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.91. 1,074,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,063. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

