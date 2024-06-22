Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,532,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

