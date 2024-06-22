Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

