Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $628.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

