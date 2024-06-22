Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of Man Wah stock remained flat at $15.60 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.
About Man Wah
