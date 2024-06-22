Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of Man Wah stock remained flat at $15.60 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.