Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

