Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $56.07 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 56.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

