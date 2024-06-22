Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $215.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

