Marcum Wealth LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

