Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $152,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 6,593.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

