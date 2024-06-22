Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $90.38 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

