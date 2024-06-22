Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 445 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

