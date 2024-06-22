Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 95 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 800,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CME opened at $194.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.