Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.22.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

