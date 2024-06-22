Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.22.
VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %
VAC stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.