Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,770,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

