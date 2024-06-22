Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,472,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.