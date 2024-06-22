Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,804. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

