Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,410. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

