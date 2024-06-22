Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 377,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,253,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matinas BioPharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Free Report ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matinas BioPharma worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

