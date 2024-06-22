Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 377,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,253,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.63.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matinas BioPharma
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.