MCIA Inc Has $451,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MCIA Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,918. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

