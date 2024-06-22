MCIA Inc Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MCIA Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 441,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

