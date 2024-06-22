Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.42. 70,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 76,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.
Further Reading
