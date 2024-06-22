MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $280.49 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $49.33 or 0.00076776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $280.49 million and $14.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.88015012 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $16,556,883.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

