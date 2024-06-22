Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 20,600 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The company has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

