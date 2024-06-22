Meyer Handelman Co. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. 7,866,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.