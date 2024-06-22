Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,292,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

