Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 30,520 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3 %

SWK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

