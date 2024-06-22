Meyer Handelman Co. Takes $5.15 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone
In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO
AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AZO traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,990.35. 192,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,767. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,893.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,852.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.