Meyer Handelman Co. Takes $5.15 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,990.35. 192,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,767. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,893.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,852.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

