M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 11,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 3,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
M&G Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.
