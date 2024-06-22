Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

MU opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

