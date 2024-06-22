Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

