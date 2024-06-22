MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910 shares.The stock last traded at $42.48 and had previously closed at $41.99.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

