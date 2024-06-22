Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $140.96. 1,175,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,530. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

