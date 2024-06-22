Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $771.74

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.74 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.04). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.01), with a volume of 66,039 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £407.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,221.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 762.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

