Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $535.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,402. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

