Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,302,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

