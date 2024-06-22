Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

